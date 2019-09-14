Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.73%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.