Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.