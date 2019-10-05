Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 506,137,414.32% -175.2% -156.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 350,526,558.54% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 13.72%. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.