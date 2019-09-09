Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1892.82 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus price target of $62, with potential upside of 36.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 50% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.