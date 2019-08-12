Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In next table is shown Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 111.27% and its average target price is $18.

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.73%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.