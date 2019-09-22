Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta means Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.