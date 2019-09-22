Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 93.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 76.5%. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.