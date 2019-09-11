Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus target price of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, which is potential -18.08% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 0% respectively. About 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.