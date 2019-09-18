Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.34 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.