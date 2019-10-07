Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,010,338.79% -175.2% -156.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 248,039,879.97% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 75.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 88.1%. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.