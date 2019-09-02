Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 722.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 28.3%. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.