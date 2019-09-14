Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 32.2%. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.