Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 27%. About 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.