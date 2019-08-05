Reviewing Tenaris S.A. (TS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Metal Fabrication company, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenaris S.A. has 15.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.13% institutional ownership for its peers. 60.6% of Tenaris S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Metal Fabrication companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tenaris S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris S.A. 0.00% 7.50% 6.10% Industry Average 3.39% 27.18% 5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tenaris S.A. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris S.A. N/A 26 16.68 Industry Average 67.66M 2.00B 29.04

Tenaris S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Tenaris S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tenaris S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris S.A. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.25 2.60

$29.67 is the consensus target price of Tenaris S.A., with a potential upside of 23.63%. The peers have a potential upside of 127.26%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Tenaris S.A. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenaris S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenaris S.A. -4.22% -5.27% -7.82% 0.2% -31.47% 17.17% Industry Average 3.19% 5.96% 4.22% 15.84% 15.42% 25.40%

For the past year Tenaris S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenaris S.A. are 3.1 and 1.8. Competitively, Tenaris S.A.’s peers have 2.56 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenaris S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenaris S.A.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Tenaris S.A. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. In other hand, Tenaris S.A.’s rivals have beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tenaris S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tenaris S.A.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Tenaris S.A.