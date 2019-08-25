Reviewing Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

Both Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 6.81 N/A -0.84 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.62 N/A 0.36 12.53

Demonstrates Tenable Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Perion Network Ltd. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Tenable Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenable Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.9% and 22.8%. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

Perion Network Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tenable Holdings Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.