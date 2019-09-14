Reviewing Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s results

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 28 7.22 N/A -0.84 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.20 N/A 1.26 23.43

Demonstrates Tenable Holdings Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tenable Holdings Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Tenable Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Tenable Holdings Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Iron Mountain Incorporated is $29, which is potential -10.91% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.9% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares and 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Iron Mountain Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tenable Holdings Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.