Reviewing Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s results

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 23 -4.76 40.16M -0.84 0.00 eGain Corporation 8 8.18 15.20M 0.12 67.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenable Holdings Inc. and eGain Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 175,524,475.52% 0% -20.5% eGain Corporation 201,058,201.06% 179.9% 6.8%

Liquidity

Tenable Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, eGain Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eGain Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. and eGain Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

eGain Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 26.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenable Holdings Inc. and eGain Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.9% and 82.3%. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 4.6% are eGain Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% eGain Corporation -4.68% -4.91% -20.62% 5.88% -41.36% 17.81%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than eGain Corporation

Summary

eGain Corporation beats Tenable Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.