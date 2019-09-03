Reviewing Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s results

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 6.64 N/A -0.84 0.00 Asure Software Inc. 7 1.02 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5% Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5%

Liquidity

Tenable Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tenable Holdings Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Asure Software Inc. has an average target price of $12.33, with potential upside of 87.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenable Holdings Inc. and Asure Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.9% and 63.8% respectively. 1.8% are Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Asure Software Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Asure Software Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.