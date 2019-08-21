Reviewing TELUS Corporation (TU)’s and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)’s results

Both TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) compete on a level playing field in the Wireless Communications industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 2.05 17.48 Rogers Communications Inc. 53 0.00 N/A 3.06 16.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rogers Communications Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TELUS Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TELUS Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TELUS Corporation and Rogers Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 4.9% Rogers Communications Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

TELUS Corporation has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rogers Communications Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TELUS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Rogers Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TELUS Corporation and Rogers Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.53% and 79%. Insiders owned 0.2% of TELUS Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Rogers Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -1.4% -2.87% -1.89% 2.4% -1.02% 8.36% Rogers Communications Inc. -3.12% -2.44% 2.57% -2.32% 2.79% 1.23%

For the past year TELUS Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Rogers Communications Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rogers Communications Inc. beats TELUS Corporation.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.3 million subscribers. The companyÂ’s Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers and businesses. This segment distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, ecommerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and third party retail locations. It had 2.1 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.8 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes approximately 4.2 million homes. The companyÂ’s Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. This segment provides its products through its sales team; and a network of third-party channel distributors. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides home or business monitoring, security, and automation systems; and credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.