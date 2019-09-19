Reviewing Tellurian Inc. (TELL)’s and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES)’s results

Since Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tellurian Inc.
|8
|160.29
|N/A
|-0.63
|0.00
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tellurian Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.3%
|-33.9%
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0.00%
|-31.3%
|-7.1%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.68 beta indicates that Tellurian Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a 3.18 beta and it is 218.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tellurian Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tellurian Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tellurian Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 36.01% for Tellurian Inc. with consensus target price of $11.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 72.9% respectively. 28.8% are Tellurian Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tellurian Inc.
|-13.95%
|-19.97%
|-30.28%
|-36.98%
|-18.06%
|-11.22%
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|12.24%
|-22.01%
|-88.12%
|-85.88%
|-95.78%
|-83.01%
For the past year Tellurian Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Summary
Tellurian Inc. beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.