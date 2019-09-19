Reviewing Tellurian Inc. (TELL)’s and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES)’s results

Since Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. 8 160.29 N/A -0.63 0.00 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.68 beta indicates that Tellurian Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a 3.18 beta and it is 218.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tellurian Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tellurian Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.01% for Tellurian Inc. with consensus target price of $11.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tellurian Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 72.9% respectively. 28.8% are Tellurian Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01%

For the past year Tellurian Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Summary

Tellurian Inc. beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.