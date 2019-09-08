Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 35.33% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 34%. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.