Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.75 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.62 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 3.8 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Teligent Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $217.33, while its potential upside is 18.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.