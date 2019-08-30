Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

We are contrasting Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -0.75 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teligent Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Teligent Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $130.86, while its potential upside is 58.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.