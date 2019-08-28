Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Teligent Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 54.1% respectively. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.