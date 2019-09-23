Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 70.73 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 36.3% respectively. About 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.