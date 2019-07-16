Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 570.11 N/A -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teligent Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 44.43% and its consensus target price is $48.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 93.8%. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.