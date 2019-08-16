Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.75 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teligent Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Teligent Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 1,109.40% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.