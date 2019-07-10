Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

We are contrasting Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.59 N/A -0.75 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.99 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Teligent Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Teligent Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 7.86% and its consensus price target is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 90.6% respectively. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.