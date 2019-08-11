Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.75 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.42 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Teligent Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Teligent Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta which is 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 22%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.