Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.36 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teligent Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Teligent Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 622.54% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.