Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 51.3% respectively. Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Teligent Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.