Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Teligent Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 70.8% respectively. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.