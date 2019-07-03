Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Teligent Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Teligent Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Teligent Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.10% -14.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Teligent Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Teligent Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Teligent Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance while Teligent Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teligent Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Teligent Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Teligent Inc.’s rivals beat Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.