Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teligent Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Entera Bio Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Comparatively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 46.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.