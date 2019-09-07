Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Since Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teligent Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Teligent Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 217.46% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Teligent Inc. was more bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.