Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.61 N/A -0.75 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.