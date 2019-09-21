Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 398.03 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teligent Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teligent Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s beta is 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 16.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.