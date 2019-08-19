Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.50 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Teligent Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 0.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 76.8% respectively. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Teligent Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Teligent Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.