Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.81 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Teligent Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. In other hand, Champions Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Champions Oncology Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Teligent Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 55% respectively. About 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.