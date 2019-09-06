Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Teligent Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 12.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 650.00% and its average price target is $45.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.