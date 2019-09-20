Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.75 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Teligent Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 48.89% and its consensus target price is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.