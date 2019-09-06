Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1200.17 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Teligent Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Teligent Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 38.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Teligent Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.