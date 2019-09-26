Reviewing Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.79 N/A -0.75 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 61 97.26 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Teligent Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential upside of 108.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.