Reviewing Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)’s and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)’s results

Both Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 33 0.69 N/A 1.20 25.58 United States Cellular Corporation 50 1.01 N/A 1.82 25.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation. United States Cellular Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than United States Cellular Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% United States Cellular Corporation 0.00% 4% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. From a competition point of view, United States Cellular Corporation has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2. Competitively, United States Cellular Corporation has 2.3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Cellular Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United States Cellular Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, United States Cellular Corporation’s consensus target price is $51.5, while its potential upside is 9.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 27.4% respectively. About 0.5% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are United States Cellular Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -3.33% -3.08% -12.8% -12.87% 17.69% -5.35% United States Cellular Corporation -3.28% -1.65% -15.81% -14.69% 23.3% -11.6%

For the past year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. was less bearish than United States Cellular Corporation.

Summary

United States Cellular Corporation beats Telephone and Data Systems Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.