Reviewing Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)’s and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited)’s results

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited), both competing one another are Wireless Communications companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 31 0.55 N/A 1.20 26.86 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.49 19.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is presently more expensive than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.1% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares and 1.2% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 80.3% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -0.61% 6.77% 0.25% -9% 28.49% -0.61% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.35% -11.47% -16.95% -14.71% -21.16% -8.07%

For the past year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. was less bearish than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. beats China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited on 11 of the 10 factors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.