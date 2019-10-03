Reviewing Telenav Inc. (TNAV)’s and Its Peers results

As Internet Software & Services company, Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Telenav Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Telenav Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.51% of all Internet Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Telenav Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 378,491,728.58% -45.70% -18.90% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Telenav Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 29.24M 8 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Telenav Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.92 2.89

With average target price of $7.5, Telenav Inc. has a potential upside of 57.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 86.92%. Telenav Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telenav Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Telenav Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telenav Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Telenav Inc.’s rivals have 2.16 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telenav Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telenav Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Telenav Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Telenav Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Telenav Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.