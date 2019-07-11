Reviewing Telenav Inc. (TNAV)’s and InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 6 3.73 N/A -1.13 0.00 InterXion Holding N.V. 67 0.00 N/A 0.44 161.25

Table 1 demonstrates Telenav Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Telenav Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -28.7% InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Telenav Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. InterXion Holding N.V.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Telenav Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, InterXion Holding N.V. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Telenav Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telenav Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InterXion Holding N.V. 0 0 3 3.00

InterXion Holding N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $75.75 consensus price target and a -2.08% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Telenav Inc. shares and 0% of InterXion Holding N.V. shares. Insiders held 6.1% of Telenav Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of InterXion Holding N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.5% 7.58% 36.02% 71.5% 37.86% 74.88% InterXion Holding N.V. -0.37% 2.71% 14.25% 16.14% 9.36% 31%

For the past year Telenav Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than InterXion Holding N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors InterXion Holding N.V. beats Telenav Inc.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.