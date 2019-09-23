Reviewing Telenav Inc. (TNAV)’s and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s results

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) have been rivals in the Internet Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 8 1.13 N/A -0.60 0.00 BroadVision Inc. 1 1.65 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Telenav Inc. and BroadVision Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -45.7% -18.9% BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.5% -76.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.71 beta means Telenav Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. BroadVision Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telenav Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, BroadVision Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. BroadVision Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telenav Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Telenav Inc. and BroadVision Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BroadVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Telenav Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 42.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Telenav Inc. shares and 4.9% of BroadVision Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.2% of Telenav Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 60.67% of BroadVision Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27% BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42%

For the past year Telenav Inc. has stronger performance than BroadVision Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Telenav Inc. beats BroadVision Inc.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.