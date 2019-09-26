Reviewing Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)’s and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s results

Both Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.16 11.72 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 24 0.00 N/A 3.71 6.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SK Telecom Co. Ltd appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonica Brasil S.A. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 6.9% SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0.00% 12.8% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. SK Telecom Co. Ltd has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival SK Telecom Co. Ltd is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. SK Telecom Co. Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Telefonica Brasil S.A. and SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.34% and an $13.75 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 88% of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.6% are SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66% SK Telecom Co. Ltd -3.86% -7.32% -2.76% -9.98% -6.15% -14.51%

For the past year Telefonica Brasil S.A. had bullish trend while SK Telecom Co. Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

SK Telecom Co. Ltd beats on 7 of the 10 factors Telefonica Brasil S.A.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.