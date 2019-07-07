Reviewing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.71 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Polar Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Polar Power Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Polar Power Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares and 12.1% of Polar Power Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares. Comparatively, Polar Power Inc. has 61.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72% Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 3.72% stronger performance while Polar Power Inc. has -9.94% weaker performance.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.